There’s a good chance you’ve heard of St. Matthew, the same St. Matthew of Gospel writers Matthew, Mark, Luke and John fame.
But who exactly was this apostle of Jesus?
St. Matthew parish in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, along with other sources, offers this biography on its website:
Matthew, the Evangelist who wrote the Gospel that appears first in the New Testament, was different from the other Apostles. He was not a popular man, as many felt that he was unworthy to be chosen as a follower of Jesus.
Matthew, who is believed to have been born in Galilee, worked for the Romans as a tax collector. The Romans forced the Jewish people to pay taxes to them, and many of the tax collectors cheated the people by charging more taxes than required and keeping the extra money for themselves.
In Chapter 9 of his Gospel, Matthew tells how Jesus called him to follow him. Jesus knew Matthew was not a sinner or a cheat, and became a follower when hearing the simple words, “Follow me.”
Matthew wrote his Gospel for Jewish people who had become followers of Christ. He wanted his audience to know that Jesus was the Messiah that God had promised to send to save all people. He is also the only evangelist to share the Beatitudes with his readers.
It is believed he established Christian communities in Ethiopia and other sections of the continent of Africa. Though not verified, tradition says he died a martyr.
St. Matthew is the patron saint for accountants, bankers, bookkeepers and tax collectors. His feast day is Sept. 21.