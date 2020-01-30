Mary, also known as the Blessed Virgin Mary, St. Mary, Mary Mother of God or the Virgin Mary, is revered by many as the greatest of all saints in the Catholic Church.
According to Biblical accounts, she is the daughter of Sts. Joachim and Anne. Born in Jerusalem then living in Nazareth, she was visited by the archangel Gabriel, who announced to her she would by the Holy Spirit become the Mother of Jesus.
In 1854, Pope Pius IX proclaimed the dogma of the Immaculate Conception — that Mary was free of original sin at the moment of her conception. The feast of the Immaculate Conception is celebrated on Dec. 8.
Additionally, the church has declared Aug. 15 as the Feast of the Assumption, the dogma of the church that Mary was raised body and soul to heaven.