One of the most noted saints in the Catholic Church, Bernadette Soubirous was born in Lourdes, France, on Jan. 7, 1844. Her parents were very poor and she was the first of nine children. As a toddler, Bernadette contracted cholera and suffered extreme asthma, and lived the rest of her life in poor health.
On Feb. 11, 1858, the Virgin Mary first appeared to 14-year-old Bernadette above a rose bush in a grotto called Massabielle (Tuta de Massavielha). Bernadette would have 18 such visions in the next five months, including the 13th which the lady told her a chapel should be built at the site.
In an earlier apparition, the vision told her “to drink of the water of the spring, to wash in it and to eat the herb that grew there” as an act of penance.
The next day, the grotto’s muddy waters had been cleared and fresh clear water flowed.
Embarrassed by her visits to the grotto, her parents attempted to stop her, but were unable to do so. Though many townspeople believed she had indeed been seeing the Holy Virgin, Bernadette’s story created a division in her town. Many believed she was telling the truth, while others believed she had a mental illness and demanded she be put in a mental asylum.
Church authorities and the French government rigorously interviewed the girl, and by 1862 confirmed she spoke truth. Since Bernadette first caused the spring to produce clean water, more than 60 cures have been verified by the Lourdes Medical Bureau, and after what the Church claimed were “extremely rigorous scientific and medical examinations,” no one was able to explain what caused the cures.
Bernadette asked the local priest to build a chapel at the site of her visions and the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes is now one of the major Catholic pilgrimage sites in the world.
Many other chapels and churches have been built around it, including the Basilica of St. Pius X, which can accommodate 25,000 people and was dedicated by the future Pope John XXIII when he was the Papal Nuncio to France.
In 1866, Bernadette joined the Sisters of Charity, and she spent the rest of her life there. She was diagnosed with tuberculosis of the bone in her right knee and was unable to take part in convent life.
She died at the age of 35 on April 16, 1879, while praying the holy rosary. Her last words were, “Blessed Mary, Mother of God, pray for me. A poor sinner, a poor sinner.”
St. Bernadette was canonized in 1933 by Pope Pius XI and her feast day is April 16.
Today, Lourdes is the most visited pilgrimage shrine in the Christian world, visited annually by an estimated 5 million people — many seeking a miracle from its healing qualities in the pools of water.
“The Song of Bernadette” is a best-selling biography written by Franz Werfel and published in 1941. The book was adapted for stage and screen, the later released in 1943 starring Jennifer Jones as Bernadette, receiving an Oscar nomination for best actress for her portrayal.