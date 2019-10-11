When Connie Mansfield was president of the Bellevue Optimist Club in 2002 and 2003, there were 50 members. Now there are 12, and leaders are considering folding the group.
Membership in the Omaha-area Alfonza W. Davis chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen Inc., led by Bellevue’s Bob Rose, is down from 196 paid members two decades ago to just eight today.
They are not alone.
Civic organizations across the country are struggling to retain and recruit new members, and some studies have shown volunteerism in general is down. Explanations of why depend on the person being asked and can quickly revert to stereotypes and cliches.
Life is busier than it used to be. Children’s activities take up too much time to add another commitment. Traditional civic groups aren’t marketing themselves well. Society is more self-centered and less community focused. Younger generations are reluctant to volunteer.
Why are the traditional civic organizations struggling? What are their barriers? Do other groups such as organizations within churches experience the same issues? Where are people spending their time instead?
Children and their activities are significant commitments, and they are frequently mentioned as a barrier organizations encounter as they gauge the interest of a potential new member.
Fr. Harry Buse, pastor at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, knows the dynamic well. The parish’s sports programming has some of the parish’s most dedicated volunteers. Parents get involved when their children participate, but drift away as they age out, he said.
Shelli Dart, director of youth ministries at First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue, encounters the same issues. She said Wednesday and Sunday used to be church days, but sports, band and other activities demand more time than they used to and aren’t confined to specific seasons anymore.
The five-day work week isn’t as universal as it once was, either, she said.
First Presbyterian won’t keep a child from participating in the church’s youth programs because he or she skipped a meeting, but a coach or band director could keep a student from participating if they missed a practice, she said.
Stereotypical teenage awkwardness can be a deterrent as well.
“It’s funny that people don’t know how to talk to middle schoolers. They’re not mutants,” she said.
A fear of over-commitment is common.
Connie and Chuck Mansfield have been involved with the Optimists for decades. Chuck, the current president, joined in the early ‘80s and Connie joined in 1993.
They said people are reluctant to join because they don’t want to get dragged into more volunteer work than they anticipated when they joined.
The expectation to attend meetings regularly can also be unappealing, they said, especially if they have to commute to and from Omaha.
“It seems people just don’t want to join things anymore,” Chuck Mansfield said.
On the other hand, Heather Chaney, the president of the Bellevue Papillion Rotary Club, believes social media fuels a perception that the busier someone is the more successful that person is.
If someone already has commitments or is looking for things to do, it can be difficult to cut through the noise, she said.
“We’re constantly having to compete against each other because it’s constantly in our face that so and so is doing this or so and so is doing that,” Chaney said, “so, I need to do this, or, my kid needs to do that.”
Busyness is too simplistic of an explanation, Buse said. He believes today’s society is more self-centered than it used to be, and the church tries to counteract that with their Christian message but “ours is a relatively faint voice compared to all the voices out there in the marketplace.”
Organization leaders acknowledge there is a generation gap between current and potential membership.
Most members of groups are in their 40s or older. Buse said people who are most involved and attend Mass regularly are older.
Jessica Franker, 31, said the stereotype of younger generations is just that, a stereotype.
She is director of operations at Castle and Associates and is heavily involved with the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce’s Modern Professionals group. The group’s main focus is for business networking but also organizes fund-raisers for nonprofits in the area.
Franker said she didn’t know much if anything about groups like Kiwanis or Optimists. She believes it’s because they don’t market themselves through social media or don’t inhabit the same social and networking circles.
“Within our network and within our community we hear of the events and we hear of the mission that other people are doing but not specifically those groups,” she said. “It’s not the fact that we don’t want to volunteer, it’s the fact that we don’t even know about them.”
Ashley O’Neal, 25, who works in marketing at SignIT in Omaha and is involved in several chamber of commerce groups, said she also didn’t know much about civic groups and they may not be getting their organizations in front of the right people.
“If people want to be involved they’re going to make time to be involved,” O’Neal said.
Jon Firmature, executive director of Habit for Humanity of Sarpy County, said the organization has seen its volunteer involvement increase recently. He attributed it to reinvigorated partnerships with other groups and businesses like Offutt Air Force Base, Bellevue University and Wells Fargo.
Habitat recently started using pre-built houses for its projects, which cut the time needed to complete a house from 20 or 30 weeks to between 16 and 20. They’ve also leveraged a volunteer database to draw volunteers back.
“The experience they’re leaving with is so different than when they would come a year or two ago,” he said.
Carolyn Pospisil, executive director of Bellevue Housing Agency, is also leading Sarpy County’s long-term disaster response group.
She said many people view the civic groups as geared toward business networking, not volunteering, and are more likely to go directly to a nonprofit or devoting their time to a cause that is important to them.
“Most nonprofits I know are doing well with volunteering,” she said.
Pospisil said church and faith-based groups have been the long-term recovery group’s most active volunteers.