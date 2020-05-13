One of Ralston High School and Bellevue University’s most decorated athletes is now among the people on the front line upholding law and order in Bellevue.
Lindsey (Bredar) Betsworth is a detective with the Bellevue Police Department, serving with the department the last 14 years.
“I started working on the patrol,” Betsworth said. “After about six years, I began working as a detective in the special victims unit. We basically help with child abuse cases, sexual abuse cases and after about five years, I got a little burned out but I knew I still wanted to work in the special victims unit capacity.
“Now with my new position I investigate all sorts of crimes, like homicides, burglaries, robberies — that kind of stuff.
“I kind of get bored easily, so I like to have different kinds of work, and every day brings something different here and I love that. It really makes me enjoy what I all do.”
Before she put on the badge, Betsworth was a super slugger for Ralston High School and Bellevue University.
At Ralston, Betsworth and the Rams made their way to the state tournament all four years of her career and won three state championships.
She went on to play at Bellevue University where she was a two-time first team NAIA All-American and second team NAIA All-American once.
Betsworth holds seven Bruin records — including batting average at .416, slugging percentage at .751, on base percentage .501, career doubles at 56, RBIs at 242 and 100 walks.
Finally, she also holds the school record for career home runs at 52 which was the NAIA record when she graduated, but has been broken. Betsworth now ranks fourth in NAIA history.
All of these accomplishments led to her being the first woman inducted to the Bellevue University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.
“I was pregnant with my second son when it happened,” Betsworth said of her Hall of Fame induction.
“Seeing myself get inducted with all the other people I was inducted with, they were all great athletes as well and I was honored and humbled to be among those inductees.”
Betsworth said commitment and serious dedication led her to success on the ball diamond, and those same traits have been beneficial to her career in law enforcement.
“I’d say being a former college athlete helped me a lot to develop a great work ethic,” Betsworth said.
“There’s always someone out there who’s faster and strong. So, especially as a female, I try to work out a lot throughout the week.
Betsworth believes her athletic background has played a major role in how she performs as a police officer.
“Being involved with all that I was in college and at Ralston helped me get the bearings of how to become a good cop, because in sport and in academy training you have to be coachable (to) believe in the system, so I truly think high school and college helped prepare me for all of that,” she said.
Betsworth said she misses the game of softball and hopes to coach the game she loves when her career with the police department ends.
“I originally had a chance to be a grad assistant at Bellevue University when I first finished up, then I got the job here,” she said.
“But once this is all done, I would love someday to possibly coach softball somewhere and just get involved with the game again.”
Lindsey and her husband, Jacob, who works with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, live in Papillion with their two sons.