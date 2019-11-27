City Council Pat Shannon called a press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce he will begin a recall petition on Monday against Councilwoman Kathy Welch.
Among the allegations Shannon listed on the petition are that she does not live in Ward 4, the ward she was elected to represent in November 2018, and that she unlawfully participated in closed sessions related to a real estate deal while she was representing the city, used insider information to get that role and unlawfully voted on the deal even though she would receive a commission.
Welch has denied rumors she lives in Lakewood Villages and said she does live in Ward 4.
Bellevue officials and Welch said Welch "inadvertently" voted on the real estate deal at the Sept. 17 City Council meeting, and the council nullified the vote and re-voted on the deal on Oct. 1. Welch recused herself from that vote.
“I am going to step up and I am going to put an end to this. After over a hundred constituent complaints from residents of Ward 4, I am going to file the recall petition," Shannon said. "Monday morning, I am going to file the recall petition to give the voters of Ward 4 a chance to put an end to the City Council problem.”
Shannon said he needs 866 verified signatures for the petition and said he has people ready to gather signatures.
The Leader reached out to Welch and she has yet to return calls.
The Leader will update this story as it develops.