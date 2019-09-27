Bellevue City Councilwoman Kathy Welch "inadvertently" cast a yes vote on a property purchase in which she was representing the city and would receive a commission.
City Attorney Bree Robbins said Friday Welch looked for property "on behalf of the city," and "inadvertently" voted on the purchase during the Sept. 17 City Council meeting.
She said when city officials noticed Welch had voted, the city attorney consulted the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission on how to proceed. The commission advised her to void the contract, put the purchase up for a vote again and that Welch abstain.
Frank Daley, executive director of the Accountability and Disclosure Commission, confirmed Robbins' account to the Leader.
The City Council is scheduled to vote on the property purchase again during Tuesday's meeting. Robbins said Welch will disclose her conflict of interest and leave the room during the vote.
City documents state a portion of the property will be used for a new public works facility. According to the purchase agreement, the city is paying $808,200 for the property with a scheduled closing date of no later than Dec. 31 this year.
Bellevue City Administator Jim Ristow said Welch "volunteered" to serve as the city's agent in the purchase of 44.9 acres from the Carol J. Gates Trust east of 36th Street in the Gilmore Road area. David Dunn, who died in January 2016, had managed the city's real estate matters and the city has yet to name a person to fill that same role.
Robbins said the city's legal department has been working on a request for proposals to fill the role and it should be ready for publication on Tuesday.
The vote to purchase took place at the Sept. 17 City Council meeting. The council voted to move into executive session, returned to open session and cast its votes, without Welch disclosing her conflict.
Bellevue City Clerk Susan Kluthe confirmed a 6-0 vote in favor of the purchase.
Calls to Welch have not been returned.