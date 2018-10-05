For Rusty Hike, it all boils down to revenue. Without revenue, he said, there will be no new library, no regional swimming pool and no sidewalks throughout the city. And boosting revenue means rolling out the red carpet to housing developers who Hike said historically have felt that doing business in Bellevue is difficult.
He did not get a lot of argument from Dave Wees, who will challenge Hike in this November’s mayoral election.
But Wees’s idea of revenue generation included a 2.5 percent restaurant tax in Bellevue, which he said would generate about $2.5 million a year based on estimated annual restaurant sales in Bellevue of $100 million.
Hike said he opposed creating a restaurant tax to help fund the fire department.
“Public safety should be the first thing that is paid for our of the general fund,” he said.
The two men debated a wide range of issues facing Bellevue at a mayoral debate forum Monday night sponsored by the Bellevue Leader and the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce.
Hike, a native of Bellevue who owns Hike Real Estate in Olde Towne and served previously on the Sarpy County Board, said Bellevue needs rebranding in the Omaha area business community, and he intends to lead that effort.
Wees responded that he would work hard to draw commerce and retail to Bellevue as a way of boosting sales tax revenues.
“I don’t want to hear ‘You can’t do that,’” he said. “Rather, I want to hear, ‘How can we get this problem solved?’”
The fate of City Administrator Joe Mangiamelli would likely be different depending on who wins the election.
Hike stated flatly that he will not keep Mangiamelli on, while Wees said he would allow Mangiamelli to retire at his own pace, which Wees said he expects would be within four years.
Residential annexation, which increased Bellevue’s population dramatically during the 1990s but which has seen a slower pace since, was presented by Hike as a way to increase the city’ tax base. But Wee said annexing housing subdivisions is at best a break-even proposition for the city, which inherits the subdivision’s remaining debt and must provide public safety services.
Both men said they would listen to merging police services countywide under the Sheriff’s Office, though both offered positive words about Bellevue’s department.
Hike said he would have to be persuaded that major cost savings would issue from such a merger. Wees, who said his 30 years on the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department taught him that public safety was by far the most important duty of the city, said he, too, was willing to consider the proposal so long as the quality of service remained high.
He said the paradox of Bellevue residents paying for its own police department, but also for the Sarpy County sheriff, has long been considered an issue of “double taxation” by city leaders.
The failure to fully fund a fire department lies with City Hall, Wees said, which failed to devise an alternative funding source to replace expiring federal grants.
Both men agreed that installing sewer infrastructure in 5,000 undeveloped acres south of Offutt Air Force Base is a high priority if Bellevue is to attract new industry.
“If we blow that area down there, that will be the biggest tragedy Bellevue has ever had,” Hike said.
On the issue of building a new library, Wees said the existing space the library occupies is too small to accommodate a modern library, which, he said, could cost as much as $13 million.
Hike said he is wary of spending a great deal of money on a new library considering the rapid pace at which technology is advancing.
“I struggle with this a bit because I don’t know what libraries will look like in 20 years,” he said.
Hike and Wees were joined at the forum by Ward 2 City Council incumbent John Hansen and his challenger, Bob Stinson, a retired Bellevue police officer.
Stinson repeatedly called for cooperation between the City of Bellevue and the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce. He said the economic future of Bellevue would hinge largely on their cooperation.
Hansen said the city is in the midst of a housing boom brought on by the redrawing of school districts, and new residents were the key to Bellevue’s economic health.
“I just don’t see Bellevue becoming a retail superpower,” Hansen said.