The sun is out and flowers are in full bloom, which means it’s time to admire some of the most beautiful gardens Bellevue has to offer as the Bellevue Garden Club hosts its 18th annual Garden Walk this weekend.
The event will take place Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for those 16 and older and are available at Bellevue Public Schools Lied Activity Center, Canoyer Garden in Papillion and Trees and Shrubs and More in Bellevue.
Tickets will also be available at each home the day of the walk.
The following homes are featured on the walk, with descriptions provided by the Bellevue Garden Club:
Doug and Lori Kehn, 1708 Bellevue Blvd. N.
A beautiful front porch leads down a meandering brick path through hostas and perennial. There are antiques, birdbaths and fountains throughout this lovely garden. It is complete with nooks and crannies with potted plants and a greenhouse.
Jeanne and Jim Dale, 1308 Robinwood Drive
A tranquil creek welcomes you as it winds through the backyard hillside. It is the feature of this home along with a sloping shade garden featuring hostas. The garden has quaint seating areas throughout to offer shade for lingering.
Dixie West, 507 Edgewood Court
A brick path leads to impatiens, perennials and hostas. The shade garden in the back, with walls and walkways, offers a serene seating area overlooking the forest. There are many statues and amazing planters throughout the garden.
Julie Fidler and Steve Schuster, 405 Sullivan Circle
This garden has rock-water features in the front yard with large fir trees and hanging ferns on the porch. It has a lovely backyard with a pond and paths that lead you through hostas and colorful annuals. The back deck is inviting with many potted plants.
Jennifer and Brian Wilson, 107 Forest Drive
A curved driveway leads you into a paradise of large trees offering lots of shade with hostas and perennials everywhere you look. There is a beautiful harmony of annuals in varying shades of pink and a large deck overlooking the forest.
Andrée and Bill Hare, 112 Lafayette Lane
The front of the home is bursting with color and invites you to sit and visit. The large deck in back of the home offers a tranquil setting in the forest for resting, visiting or viewing a variety of birds and wildlife such as turkey and deer.