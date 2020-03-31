After hospitals called for volunteers to sew mask covers for coronavirus health care workers, members of Sarpy County and Ralston stepped up to help.
These cloth covers are washed in the laundry and sanitized after working with each patient. This allows health care professionals to safely reuse the N95 masks underneath during the national mask shortage.
Among the many volunteers is Hope Baxter of Papillion. She decided to create masks after her two sisters — who are nurses in nursing homes — expressed the need. Since Baxter runs her own craft business, Hope Creations, she already had supplies on hand and knew how to sew.
For beginner sewers interested in helping, Baxter recommends using online patterns. They should take it slow at first, she said, until getting the hang of it.
“Try to master your first one,” Baxter said. “Once the first mask is done, it’s easy to just keep cranking them out.”
Lifelong sewer Becky Rasmussen of Bellevue, who’s participating in the Million Mask Challenge, said she’s learned that mass quantities in an assembly line-type fashion is the most efficient way to quickly turn out items in bulk.
When her nephew was stationed in Iraq, she sewed neck coolers for the troops. She took it one step for all of the neck coolers at a time before moving on to the next.
She’s implemented that concept to her mask sewing efforts. Instead of creating each mask from start to finish, she’s cutting multiples at once before turning them all inside out and so on before continuing the process.
Rasmussen feels good about donating her time, passion and abilities to the mask shortage.
“I enjoy sewing, so I enjoy doing this and feeling like it’s for a really good cause,” Rasmussen said.
Julie Muhlecke of Ralston has made around 40 masks so far, each took about five minutes to make. If everyone stuck at home spent a little bit of their free time making a few, she said it’d go a long way.
“That’s simple and easy for everyone that’s quarantined at home to do,” Muhlecke said.
Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership, which runs a food pantry in Bellevue, is also helping the cause. It called for volunteers to sew masks on social media on March 23.
Deputy Director Meredith Metcalf said ENCAP staff will use the first batch of masks to stay safe when distributing food. Once their staff is covered, Metcalf said they’ll donate the others to local hospitals in need.
ENCAP ordered fabric and elastic for volunteers who need it. Metcalf said if someone wants to help but doesn’t have a sewing machine, ENCAP could lend one out.
A few masks have already been created by the “handful” of people signed up to sew.
They’re still looking for more volunteers. The more people who help out, Metcalf said, the easier it will be to keep community members safe and healthy.
That’s why Bellevue Girl Scout Troop 45483 also got involved, troop leader Maria Reiter said. She said many members are sewing masks to learn firsthand about service and leadership and what it means to be a good member of their community.
“In hard times like this, let’s come together,” Reiter said. “We need to be there for each other more than ever.”