Several volunteers around the metro area have helped the students from Guangzhou College of Commerce feel more at ease being away from home.
Since the coronavirus outbreak, Bellevue University has moved to online-only learning to practice social distancing.
Since 2012, BU and GCC have partnered for a two-year program for students to receive their bachelor’s degree in supply chain management and logistics.
This year, there are 84 GCC students at BU.
Julie Verebely, director of Global Partnerships at BU, said she is happy to have support for the students while they’re practicing social distancing.
“We’ve been going through this for four weeks already and we want to make the students feel comfort,” she said. “There’s lots of support here.”
The GCC students are taking online classes as the rest of the campus, while remaining in their own spaces.
“They’ve been following instructions and they’ve been doing well,” Verebely said. “We’re making sure they’re keeping their distance and also asking how they’re doing.”
Sarah Luo, the manager at JINYA Ramen Bar in Omaha and a member of the Nebraska Chinese Association, helped out students by donating 40 meals at a discounted price in early April.
“[The Chinese Association] always has events and BU students always volunteer,” Luo said. “Since we have the restaurant, we gave a discount to BU students for 10 to 15% off.”
Luo said she wanted to give back to the students for all the work they’ve done.
“They have to stay here and stay healthy, and it’s hard for them,” she said. “I want to keep working on what I can do for them and find something to help the students.”
Another volunteer donated her time to make the students feel at home with a special food item.
Meiqin Guo, a friend of Verebely, made more than 1,000 dumplings for the students as a way to comfort them amidst the pandemic not allowing them to go out and eat.
Guo said in an email she was glad to help out Verebely and the students.
“During the outbreaks, I’ve been watching what [Verebely] does for the students through her blog,” she said. “As her friend here in Omaha, I was glad to have this chance to help the students and her team.
“It is hard that restaurants are closed during the outbreak and that the students have no family here, it must be hard for the students. I wanted to help [Verebely] and the students, and this was a chance for me to give some warm comfort with my dumplings.”
Guo said she was happy with the response from students.
“They are great students and were so thankful to me,” Guo said. “We all know BU students are the best, and we are wishing them well.”