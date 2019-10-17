State Sen. Carol Blood announced last week she will introduce a Nebraska Veterans Bill of Rights in the upcoming legislative session.
“I am dedicated to gather full bi-partisan support and the support of Gov. Rickett’s office for a statewide Bill of Rights that will address the needs and challenges that are faced by veterans and their families as they return home after serving our country and makes sure that we give them every tool available to succeed,” Blood said in a press release.
The Veteran Bill of Rights will support Nebraska’s veterans by addressing the following:
- Ending veteran homelessness;
- Preventing veteran suicide and increase access to mental health services;
- Increase veterans’ access to jobs taking into account skills they may have gained while in service;
- Increasing veterans’ access to college degrees, certificates, and licensure;
- Ask the correct qualifying questions so we can best serve their needs;
- Collect the appropriate data to better direct efforts in the future;
- Increase access to health care.
“As one of the senators that represents the Offutt Air Force Base area, it is clear to me that these veterans and their families make incredible sacrifices to defend our country and it does not seem right that upon their return many face barriers to healthcare, education, jobs and housing once service is completed,” Blood said.
“It is my duty, and the duty of our unique bi-partisan body to show how Nebraska can deliver on the promise to give veterans and their families the very best.”