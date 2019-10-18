VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System will hold a Veterans’ Town Hall Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s Education Conference Room, 4101 Woolworth Ave., in Omaha.
Among those expected to speak and address Veterans questions are:
Rob McDivitt, Veterans Integrated Service Network 23 regional director, B. Don Burman, director of the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System and other VA NWIHCS senior leaders.
Subjects will include:
• Changes to the Mission Act’s Care in the Community system;
• An infrastructure update on VA NWI’s various hospitals and clinics including several major projects currently underway at the Omaha VAMC campus;
• VANWIHCS’ Whole Health initiatives;
• Suicide prevention;
• The new Veterans Transportation Service.
The VA town hall is designed to promote open and honest feedback from Veterans, their family members and other beneficiaries.
Senior leadership and other subject-matter experts from the local VA health system will be present to improve communication with and hear directly from Veterans and their families.
VA also welcomes input from Congressional stakeholders, Veteran Service Organizations, non-governmental organizations and other community partners at the meeting.
Following the town hall, representatives from various VA programs will be available for those veterans not enrolled in the VA health care system.
“Caring for Veterans is a calling, and our first commitment is to provide Veterans and their families the timely, quality care and benefits they have earned and deserve through their service to our nation,” said B. Don Burman, director of VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System.
“Our town hall meetings are designed to open new lines of communications with our Veterans, the families and their caregivers so that we can provide them that care.
“That’s why we are encouraging our Veterans and their families and friends to attend this important meeting.”
For more information, contact Kevin Hynes, VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System public affairs officer, at 402-995-4719.