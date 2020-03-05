The City of Bellevue’s Employee Handbook was recently updated in an effort to ensure its compliance with changing state and federal laws, and to introduce best practice policies, processes and actions.
Although there were wording adjustments made throughout the 92-page manual, predominant changes and additions were made in two areas: inclusion of non-fraternization and recording policies. City Attorney Bree Robbins noted how polices were implemented following Bellevue City Council approval Feb. 18.
The non-fraternization policy, provided information shows, was implemented to provide a work environment that’s respectful, fair and free of unlawful harassment and discrimination.
Fraternization becomes a concern, the new manual states, if the action between employees impairs the work of any employee; is harassing, demeaning of creating a hostile work environment for any employee; disrupting the smooth and orderly flow of work within the City of Bellevue; or harming the goodwill and reputation of the City of Bellevue in the community at large.
Under the new policy, which is in the process of being signed off on by all city employees, any employee who becomes aware of or is involved in a co-worker/co-worker relationship is required to report the relationship to City Administrator Jim Ristow and Human Resources Director Ashley Decker within five calendar days.
If this same type of relationship existed at the time of the implementation of new handbook updates, employees have 10 calendar days to report after signing and acknowledging the new policy.
The relationship, provided information shows, will be reviewed by the city administrator and human resources director in an effort to determine if it causes conflict or could be problematic.
If there are concerns, the employees may be separated by reassignment within the city. Affected employees have 15 days to decide who is transferring, and if no action is taken, Ristow has the authority to ultimately make the decision.
“There weren’t any formal policies that were outlined upfront for the employees to review and understand,” Robbins said.
“So we just thought it was helpful, and we’ve went to several trainings, since even I’ve been the city attorney since last year, and it’s just something that has been a suggestion to put in there so that city employees all across the board know what those rules and expectations are.”
To maintain a safe and secure working environment, the new recording policy states an employee may only use an electronic recording device in the work environment if all employees that may be recorded have been informed in advance, or Ristow or any department director has authorized the recording as part of an internal affairs investigation, criminal investigation or other work-related purpose.
The handbook amendment, though, may clash with a portion of Nebraska law as Nebraska is a one-party consent state, meaning just the person audio recording needs to acknowledge the action.
In the Employee Manual, it states that if any provision of the handbook conflicts with applicable Nebraska statutes, those statutes take precedence over the particular provision stated in the revised handbook.
The revision does include types of recording in addition to audio, including digital cameras, stand-alone video cameras, internet accessible webcams, video recorders, body cameras, dash cameras and software designed to monitor computer use by a specific user.
Robbins said she believes the municipality has the right to tighten the belt in that area.
“We can be more restrictive to protect the employees and the employer, as well,” she said. “Anybody can raise an issue, anytime, and we address it if it comes.
“I don’t perceive it as being an issue or contrary to the law or in violation of the law, or anything. So, I wouldn’t be worried about that. But, anybody can make any argument at any time.”