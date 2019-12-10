Elliot and Jillian Washburn weren’t expecting an early Christmas present, but got just that Friday afternoon at their school.
The twins’ father, Senior Master Sgt. Jason Washburn, surprised them at Two Springs Elementary with an early homecoming.
Jason was deployed for four months in Qatar, leaving before the children were set to head back to school.
“When I found out that he was coming in the morning, I decided to talk to the principal and find out if they’d ever done a homecoming and what we had to do to make that happen,” said Tiffany Washburn, the twins’ mother. “They did amazingly.”
As a distraction, Justin Anderson, a retired Army infantryman with 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, read to Elliot’s third grade classroom, asking around if the students had any parents deployed.
Jason arrived to the classroom shortly after and Elliot hurried to hug his dad, asking his mother if he could go home early.
Jillian circles the building daily with special education teacher Amanda Hegg to “find daddy,” and Friday, she was able to finally meet that goal.
The Washburns went home early to spend time together and relax.
“I get to hang out with Daddy more,” Elliot said.
Jason said he was happy to give his children a surprise.
“It’s great to be home,” he said.