Two active-duty service members at Offutt Air Force Base have self-reported symptoms associated with COVID-19 and are being tested for the disease, according to a Facebook post from a base official.
The two service members are a husband and wife, Col. Gavin Marks, the 55th Wing commander, wrote on Saturday.
It will be four to five days before health officials can confirm whether they have the disease, but the tests are presumed to be positive. In the meantime, they will remain in quarantine, Marks said.
“Thankfully, these individuals were not around a large number of other service members,” Marks said. “But, out of an abundance of caution, we are still taking precautions with the few individuals they came in close contact with.”
The couple’s symptoms are mild, and they’re being monitored by medical personnel, Marks said.