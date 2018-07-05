Just as one major road project has wrapped up, two others affecting Bellevue drivers are set to begin Monday.
Chandler Road, according to an electronic message board, will be closed from 25th to 26th Street beginning Monday morning for pavement reconstruction. It will be closed through July 20.
Residents in northwest Bellevue will face a two-month closure of 36th Street from Harrison to Q streets as that stretch will be shut down beginning Monday at 9 a.m. for utility work/panel replacement. Drivers can use 42nd Street as an alternate route.
Fort Crook Road south of Capehart Road is now open to the Fairview Road intersection. Fort Crook Road had been closed since late March for the realignment project.