From handshakes, hugs and hand written notes, Twin Ridge Elementary will show just how kind the students and staff are.
Throughout the week, Twin Ridge will participate in the Great Kindness Challenge and perform random acts of kindness across the school.
In the school’s second year of participating, the students and staff were awarded the official kindness certified certificate.
The Great Kindness Challenge started in 2011 in Carlsbad, Calif.
The challenge has since spread worldwide with more than 13 million students participating, according the The Great Kindness Challenge’s website.
During the school’s Monday morning meet-up, principal Dana Martin, Twin Ridge counselor Michelle Melroy, Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike, Miss Nebraska Teen Maranda Saltzman and Bellevue Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Rippe spoke on kindness and how students can spread kindness to their peers, adults and even themselves.
“Kindness is one step bigger than being nice to somebody,” Saltzman said at the meeting. “Kindness is taking that extra step and being intentional.”
Various classroom activities, a compliment booth in the lunch room and mailboxes for encouraging notes and letters are just a few ways in which the students will be able to participate.
Hike spoke on the importance of connecting and building relationships with peers.
“Make sure you pay attention to everybody in your classes, and if someone’s feeling left out, make sure to include them,” he said.
Melroy said she’s excited for the students to participate in the challenge.
“Kindness matters,” she said. “We’re going to make this the happiest week of the year.”