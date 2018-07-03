Though the dawn of the internet age and the 2008 recession slowed down the travel agency business, Julie Imgrund, president of Bellevue Travel, said she believes more people are coming back.
Bellevue Travel, 1021 Galvin Road, is a full-service travel agency that works with customers to find airline tickets, hotels and the right vacations for them on cruises, at all-inclusive resorts or European tours.
“We pretty much do all of it,” Imgrund said.
Imgrund said she’s seen a spike in customers over the years, especially those overwhelmed with the vastness of the internet.
“Back in the day, that’s how you got an airline ticket ... and you never really considered going anywhere else,” she said. “I think now we’re actually seeing more people coming back to us who used to book that don’t want to waste the time anymore or who don’t have the time to waste anymore.”
Imgrund said the agency has around 10-15 customers a week on average, though some days and depending on the time of year, that number climbs.
One customer, Cindy Seager of Bellevue, has been using Bellevue Travel for her vacation plans for years.
“I got their name from a friend. I knew it was too big of a trip for me to handle,” Seager said. “Since then, we’ve been on a number of trips.”
Seager has traveled to Jamaica and Alaska twice, Key West, Ireland and Dominican Republic, all through Bellevue Travel.
“I feel comfortable traveling because of Bellevue Travel,” she said. “I can ask a question and they’re going to find me a real, honest answer.”
Imgrund said there are many advantages to travel agencies.
“The biggest [benefit] is they actually get to talk with a human being,” she said. “Being able to talk to you and qualify you, it’s just easier.”
Imgrund said another reason for the spike in business at Bellevue Travel has a lot to do with their millennial-aged customers.
“They can look at all the stuff online but they want someone to do it for them,” she said.
“Millennials are even coming in even with their phone in hand with the information in front of them and they still want to talk to us. The pendulum is swinging again.”
Imgrund said a session with clients aims to find out what they really want, not what they think they want.
“It’s a big decision and it’s good money, so we don’t really want to sign, seal and deliver the second you come in,” she said. “We don’t try to do it real quick, because that’s not always the answer.”
Imgrund said she sees travel agencies becoming more popular in the future.
“People are letting go of the control of their time off,” she said. “They want the experience, they want their family to really get together and do it, but they don’t want to be the one stressing over it.
“You don’t just want to stay at Joe Blow’s motel on the beach, you would like a good experience.”