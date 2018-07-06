About $600 million will be invested in Nebraska's infrastructure system over the next five years, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced on Thursday.
The amount is a record for the state, and the money will go toward more than 90 projects in Nebraska's rural and urban areas.
Some of the projects will be new, others will preserve current assets and some money will go to new technology.
For example, Ricketts said traffic signals on Highway 370 will be timed for greater traffic flow.
Traffic signals connected with cameras and fiber optics will make Highway 370 the smartest corridor in Nebraska, said Kyle Schneweis, director of the Department of Transportation.
Other projects will make repairs to current roads.
“Anyone who drives West Maple Road knows we need to get out there and we’re going to next year with repairs from 108th out to Elkhorn,” Schneweis said.
Eighteen of the 90 scheduled projects will be focused on the Omaha-Fremont area.
“All these will help us we make sure we’ve got that 21st Century infrastructure not only in the Omaha-Fremont area but across the state,” Ricketts said.