When decorating for the holiday season, locals have some tips on how to stay safe.
Those setting up real Christmas trees need to be careful to prevent house fires, said Erin McCormick, Bellevue Fire Department’s Inspections and Safety Bureau fire captain.
Scott Evans, Nebraska Extension Horticulture program coordinator, said choosing the evergreen carefully can help.
“You should check the tree like you check tires when you go out and buy a new car,” Evans said.
Before picking a tree to purchase, Evans said the customer should run his or her hands across the tree’s branches. He said if the needles are soft and flexible, the tree is fresh and hydrated. If they fall off or are brittle, he said it’s a sign the tree is dry and “past its prime.”
Don’t forget, he said, that it’s a live tree, therefore needs to be watered as soon as possible.
The last 1–2 inches of the tree’s trunk should be removed, but some garden centers will cut it for the buyer. Within two hours of making the cut, the tree needs to be placed in water.
When deciding where to put it, Evans said people should also place the tree out of direct sunlight. If it’s near windows, Evans said to close the blinds. Also, he said to avoid spots near heat sources like fireplaces and furnace vents.
Warm air blowing on the tree could dry out its needles, causing it to catch fire.
McCormick said the trees can also catch fire from being too close to candles or house lights.
Keeping the trees hydrated is key in avoiding house fires, Evans said.
Tree owners should be mindful of checking if it needs water, Evans said. He recommends checking it before and after work every day. Unwatered trees dry easily, McCormick said, making it especially flammable.
Beyond the trees, McCormick said Christmas fires are often caused by “poor electrical use.” Using old lights or open wires are hazards, as well as overloading power strips. She recommends reading the manufacturer’s instructions when plugging in decorations.
William Muldoon, director of Sarpy County’s Emergency Communications, said Sarpy County 911 only received one call in regards to a holiday-related fire in 2018. Bellevue Fire Department responded to the living room fire early Christmas morning.
Still, McCormick encouraged the public to stay safe by taking the time to test smoke detectors. This is an ideal time of year to double check they’re working properly, she said, considering how many additional fire hazards the holidays pose.
As for other holiday decorations, poinsettias are safer than most think. While the house plants can irritate cat and dog’s stomachs, they’re not poisonous to humans, a common myth people believe.
“That is an old wives’ tale that just won’t go away,” Evans said. “Poinsettias are not dangerous to people.”
Mistletoe, however, can be poisonous, he said. While the real plant is hard to come by, Evans encouraged people to be mindful of the potential hazards of putting it up.