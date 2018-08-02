Bellevue police have made three arrests relating to an alleged sexual assault that took place in Bellevue.
On July 26, according to a Bellevue police press release, two juvenile females reported a sexual assault to Bellevue police.
According to BPD, on July 20 the girls used Snapchat to arrange to meet three males. The three males transported the two females to a car wash near Highway 370 and Golden Boulevard, where they parked the vehicle. The females alleged the males had sexual contact with them and recorded it using their cellphones.
On Aug. 1, three suspects were arrested by Bellevue police. Andrew Coles, 26, and Malik Settles, 19, were booked at the Sarpy County Jail for first degree sexual assault and the production of child pornography. A 17-year-old male was ticketed for being an accessory to a felony.