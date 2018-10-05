It’s time to get excited about reconstructing 36th Street from Bline Avenue south to Platteview Road, according to Bellevue Public Works Director Jeff Roberts.
Roberts told City Council members Sept. 24 that a $257,125 contract with Midwest Right-of-Way Services means that right-of-way purchases critical to expanding the two lane road to four lanes will soon begin.
The contract requires the company to conclude 55 separate negotiations with landowners within a year.
That’s for Phase 1 of the project, which will see 36th Street expanded to four lanes from Bline Avenue to a point just south of Sheridan Road.
The total project will stretch south to Platteview Road and will require 85 separate negotiations for land purchases.
Roberts said those negotiations will be conducted on a “fair market value” basis, with officials resorting to condemnation or eminent domain only if some property owners refuse to sell.
“It’s a step forward,” Roberts said of the contract with Midwest Right-of-Way Services. “When we begin negotiations on actually getting the property then we know it’s getting closer to actually happening. “
Roberts said utility companies should soon start moving infrastructure in preparation for the widening and that construction could begin in the spring of 2020.
The $20 million project, which has been batted about for more than a decade and been the subject of multiple public hearings, will be funded 80 percent by the federal government whose involvement triggered a lengthy environmental assessment that in 2017 concluded the project’s impact fell within acceptable guidelines.
The habitat of the northern long-eared bat was considered, along with the impact on local wetlands and streams, on utilities, and on air quality and greenhouse gases.