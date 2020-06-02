TestNebraska will have a coronavirus testing site in Bellevue Thursday and Friday.
TestNebraska was formed to “increase the rate of COVID-19 testing so Nebraskans can have better access to testing and help stem the spread of COVID-19 to get us back to normal as quickly as possible,” according to their website.
Those who are interested in getting tested can go to testnebraska.com/en and fill out the online assessment. TestNebraska will then assess risk based on responses and prioritize people for testing.
People who currently have symptoms, have interacted with someone who has tested positive or recently visited places where the virus is widespread will be prioritized.
If someone is chosen to be tested, TestNebraska will confirm a time slot and direct the person to a drive thru test location.
The testing sites will perform up to 3,000 tests per day.
Below are the following dates and times for Bellevue testing at the Bellevue Fire Training Center, 3100 SP Benson Drive:
Thursday : 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. to noon.
For more information and to fill out an assessment, visit testnebraska.com/en.