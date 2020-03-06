The Bellevue TeamMates mentoring program is preparing for its annual spaghetti dinner later this month.
The fundraiser will be March 28 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1220 Bellevue Blvd.
The event will feature all-you-can-eat spaghetti, bread and salad for $10.
There will also be a raffle and silent auction during the event.
Ryan Schultz, Bellevue TeamMates’ chapter coordinator, said the money raised will go toward summer programming and scholarships for the chapter’s seniors. Half will go to the church.
Though Schultz said there’s no concrete money goal, he said he hopes the event garners attention toward TeamMates.
“We want to get a big crowd,” he said. “It’s not just the money, we want to get people involved with TeamMates and get more mentors. We could always use more adults to be mentors.”
Also at the event will be a speaker, former TeamMates mentee and Bellevue East High School graduate Jessica Hall, and awards for Mentor of the Year and Friends of TeamMates will be given out.
This year, the Mentor of the Year award will be given to longtime TeamMates member Dan Bankey, and Friends of TeamMates will be given to Jersey Mike’s, which during its March month of giving last year raised more than $3,000 for TeamMates.