Though teachers have adapted to teaching primarily through online programs, there are still those feelings of missing their students as the weeks pass.
Since the coronavirus outbreak has quarantined students and teachers, resulting in them having to learn and teach online, teachers have found ways to stay connected while also ensuring students stay educated.
At St. Mary’s Catholic School, Mary Pat Harms and Carla Connealy, the pre-K teacher and teacher’s aide, respectively, have found ways to keep students engaged.
Using Google Classroom and other programs, Harms said at this age, her students need constant communication and social connection.
“I think it gives them a sense of connection to their friends because they need to be connected to familiar things that bring them joy,” Harms said. “Songs and stories and interactive dances and face-to-face videos of us reading stories to them makes them feel that it all could be normal again.”
Harms sent her students their art projects to complete, and she and Connealy are constantly on Google Classroom making videos of songs, reading books and more.
“It will really be emotionally supportive for the kids,” Harms said.
Connealy said repetition is imperative for students at the pre-K level.
“Doing things over and over again really keeps them reinforced and they’re not going to forget,” she said.
“They won’t lose the ground they gained this year, because they’ve come a long way.”
Connealy, who has her own children in grade school, high school and college, said she’s happy with the way the school has adapted to the changes.
“The first week we stopped coming here, it just kind of hit you that you’re missing the kids because you’re not seeing the smiley faces,” she said.
Some challenges the two teachers have faced include adjusting to fit every family’s needs and getting the supplies they might not have.
“We have fun projects we’ve always done, but we’ve had to adjust because it’s different,” she said. “This age does a ton of painting, it’s very creative based.”
By working on programs such as Google Classrooms, Harms said she enjoys hearing her students comment on things like her house or her dog and connecting with them in new ways.
Harms said it’s been tough not seeing her preschoolers every day; this particular group she deems as “the huggers.”
“It’s very interpersonal and emotional and social supportive — this group, they’re the most innocent and loving and they don’t know about the bad things,” she said. “I miss that because that’s supportive for me.
“The kids bring such an uplifting element to your life.”