One Bellevue convenience store will bring some holiday giving to the Bellevue Police Department throughout the month of December.
Super Store at 36th Street and Chandler Road is raising funds to go toward BPD’s K-9 unit.
The store is donating 5 cents per gallon sold to the K-9 unit.
Chuck Spaulding, co-owner of Super Store, said the store had a donation jar at the store, which garnered great response from customers, but this fundraiser goes beyond that effort.
“The public was really supportive, so we got a hold of the people at our gas firm, Cubby’s, and my reps were talking to see what we could do,” Spaulding said. “That unit is really underfunded, and everything involved with the dogs is very expensive, so we try to support them.”
Spaulding said he’s looking forward to adding the amount at the end of the month.
“I’ve had a lot of positive response from it,” he said. “The department seem very appreciative of our efforts, and have shown a lot of love and gratitude.”