For the Rev. Jim Parrish, the most exciting part of sharing his sermons comes from the preparation and research that happens behind the scenes.
Parrish became interim pastor at St. James United Methodist Church in Bellevue after recently retiring from the military as an Air Force chaplain. His last assignment was at Offutt Air Force Base.
The Methodist church, he said, provides its pastors with a schedule of Bible readings for each Sunday. He takes the designated readings for any given Sunday and centers his sermon on them.
“I try to insert a story or illustration of what’s happening today to make it applicable in the moment,” he said.
For Parrish, the most difficult part of writing a sermon is giving himself enough time. Between home visits, hospital calls and church meetings, he said he only has so much time among his other duties as a pastor.
While time is the most difficult challenge for Parrish when writing his sermons, it is easier for him to confront the distractions in the writing process.
“I see, I recognize and I acknowledge distractions, but I don’t let them get to me. I can plow through them,” he said.
If necessary, he writes down thoughts he wants to return to again, takes time to refocus, and then comes back engaged with words he is preparing.
One of the lingering questions pastors such as Parrish may have after sharing their sermons is if their message impacted their congregation.
“One of the more frustrating things is not knowing if what we say will affect someone’s life,” he said. “Some might send a message during the week with that affirmation. That’s gratifying at that point.”
Most of the time, he said, he doesn’t know if his sermons resonate with his congregation.
“You get to a point where you are deviant to what you believe in and proclaim the word,” he said. “The people accept it as they will.”
Angela Daughtrey, a member at St. James, said she appreciates Parrish making the sermons relevant to everyday life.
“I love how he ties in the stories he hears and personal experiences he has,” she said.
Each Sunday, Parrish delivers his sermon at St. James’ Franklin Street location for the 8 a.m. service, then travels to the Capehart Road location for the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. Because each service has a different feel and focus, he tailors his sermon to each.
On a recent Sunday, Parrish focused his sermon on building a foundation of hope during the Christmas season, highlighting the importance of spiritual growth.
“We can’t see how it is always working, but it’s providing hope for the future,” he said.