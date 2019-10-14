For the first time in eight years, the Bellevue City Council has approved a commemorative street sign honoring a person with military ties.
On Sept. 3, the council by consent agenda authorized the city’s public works department to erect the sign at Sarpy Avenue and Calhoun Street to honor Staff Sgt. Harley O. Anderson.
According to city documents, Anderson served in the Air Force from 1948 to 1969, retiring from Offutt Air Force Base.
He served in Vietnam, Korea and Japan, receiving the Bronze Star and other medals.
Anderson, who died in 2017, lived at the Sarpy Avenue/Calhoun intersection for 45-plus years, according to the sign request submitted by his daughter, Linda Chloupek of Papillion.
Supporting the commemorative sign approval was County Attorney Lee Polikov, who wrote, “I had the honor and pleasure of knowing Harley and his family for most of those years and believe his contributions to the Air Force and support of the Bellevue/Offutt community well deserve the recognition afforded by a commemorative sign. Harley was a true patriot and model citizen of Bellevue.”
City Administrator Jim Ristow said Anderson’s commemorative street sign (brown with white lettering) is the fifth approved by the city. The others are:
Sgt. Lonnie Calvin Allen Jr. (approved 2006) at Harvell and Fairfax roads;
Pfc. Timothy Madison (2007) at Sullivan Circle/Bluff Street;
Petty Officer 1st Class Jeffrey Chaney (2011) at Thomas Drive/Victoria Avenue;
Spc. William L. Bailey (2011) at 22nd Avenue/Jefferson Street.
The commemorative street sign process begins when someone submits a Commemorative Street Name Sign Request Form and supporting letter(s) from city, county or state representatives to the city’s public works department, where it will be reviewed and if approved forwarded to the City Council.
There is a $25 fee for the process.
Public works can be reached at 402-293-3025.