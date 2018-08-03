Bellevue Elementary’s new principal, Stephanie Kastrup, is quickly getting acclimated to the staff, families and students.
Kastrup became Bellevue Elementary’s principal after working as an administrative intern for Millard Public Schools.
Kastrup said she saw great opportunities in Bellevue Public Schools when seeking a leadership position.
“Bellevue has forward thinking,” she said. “And they have strategic planning, which is a good move for a school district. I think there’s a very good sense of community here.”
BPS has also integrated technology into their schools and has developed the Be Kind initiative aimed at encouraging students to help and be kind to others, which Kastrup said she appreciates.
“I can tell I have an amazing staff dedicated to helping kids,” Kastrup said.
Kastrup said her first and foremost goal for the school year is developing relationships.
“I’m a strong believer of strong relationships,” she said. “When you have strong relationships, we have strong learning.”
Kastrup said she’s excited to have students crowding the hallways.
“Being an educator, it’s such a gift watching people learn and grow,” she said. “I’m excited to be here and I’m proud to be part of BPS.