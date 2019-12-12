After celebrating Black Friday and Cyber Monday, students at St. Matthew the Evangelist School are giving back during the holiday season.
On Dec. 4, the day after 3D Printing Day, fifth and sixth graders at St. Matthew spent time re-creating children’s books in 3D for the visually impaired.
Started by 3Doodler and Build a Better Book, the event, celebrated around the world, allows students to draw 3D pictures with a 3D printing pen.
The illustrations are then given to different institutions that assist those who are visually impaired.
The school has three 3D pens thanks to an $1,800 grant from the Cornhusker Motor Club Foundation for STEM-related equipment.
Anna Chou, the librarian at St. Matthew, said she wanted to participate in 3D Giving Day to teach the students about science, technology, engineering and math, while also adding in that giving back aspect.
“I’ve been trying to look for some curricular connections or ways we can use them so it’s more meaningful than just making something fun,” Chou said.
“I thought it would be a good opportunity for our students to make a literature connection and to be able to use [the pens] in a way that really has some purpose.”
The illustrations will be given to the Nebraska Center for the Education of Children who are Blind or Visually Impaired in Nebraska City.
During this event, students created one illustration from their chosen book, and Chou said they may create more throughout the year.
Chou said she wanted to tie in the giving aspect of the holiday season.
“I like the connection where they’re creating something and it is going to go to someone,” she said.
“I like that it incorporates the STEM aspect and it’s an opportunity for them to use the tool.”