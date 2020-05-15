Lisa Benson has dedicated the majority of her teaching career as a St. Matthew the Evangelist Cardinal.
After 17 years as a St. Matthew’s first grade teacher, Benson decided to retire at the end of the school year to take care of her mother in Texas.
Benson and her family have moved around multiple times due to her husband’s military career, but she said she’s never felt “more at home” than in Bellevue at St. Matthew.
“There’s a sense of community, and I really love teaching first grade,” she said. “I’ve always felt supported by staff, teachers and families.
“(When we moved) it was nice to be in one spot for awhile. It felt like a belonged there.”
Though she originally applied to St. Matthew because the position was available, she said she “wouldn’t go back” to teaching anywhere else.
“It has been a true blessing and this is where God wanted me to be,” she said.
Teaching at a smaller school for 17 years, Benson said she’s enjoyed teaching many families, and sometimes multiple students from the same family.
Benson said she’s always enjoyed the tight-knit community at St. Matthew.
“Because of the smallness of the school, everybody pitches in and works together,” she said. “The teachers in the building, they’re the best. Everyone supports each other through the good and bad.”
Benson, being the eldest of her siblings, said after 40 years of being away from home, she felt it was time for her to move back to care for her mother in Texas.
“It was a difficult decision to leave,” she said.
While in Texas, Benson said she hopes to use her master’s degree in literacy to teach reading in different classrooms.
One of the things Benson will miss is her first grade classroom’s daily routine of reading.
“I’d read a story or picture book or part of a chapter book and they’d sit on the floor with their snack,” she said. “It was a time to enjoy my love of reading with them.”
Though she will miss seeing her current first graders grow up through eighth grade, Benson said she’ll always stay connected to St. Matthew.
“It’s such a wonderful community, and it’s like a gem in Bellevue,” she said. “There’s a lot of good going on in the classrooms.”