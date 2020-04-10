Fr. Del Lape has never considered himself a “technical savvy” person.
But with the coronavirus outbreak prompting parishioners to stay home and not come to church, the St. Mary’s pastor is now learning the modern ways of communication one service at a time.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church has followed the ways of many churches across the state and country of relying on technology and social media to stay connected with its congregation.
Lape has seen success with live streaming services every day on Facebook, where some videos have garnered thousands of views.
Though Lape said he’s never been one to engage on social media, he’s getting the hang of it with some assistance.
“I’m grateful to my staff who have helped me to begin communicating with my parish in modern means,” he said. “It’s nice hearing back from the people how much they appreciate it, so even though I’ve been behind the times, they themselves are responding and they appreciate being connected in this time where we’re all quarantined from our church and buildings and sacraments.”
Comparing the coronavirus pandemic to epidemics to past outbreaks, such as the Spanish flu outbreak in 1918, Lape said he’s grateful for the opportunities people have now.
“Here we are in a similar experience, where our behaviors and our freedoms are being curtailed and limited and yet we’ve at least got these modern means to stay connected to people,” he said.
“I may have been resistant to some of the digital wireless world, but I think it’s been a great blessing we’ve had.”
Along with live streams on Facebook, St. Mary’s also releases weekly bulletins on its website, stmarysbellevue.com, and staff will release daily update text messages through the app Flocknote.
During these times where parishioners may feel upset missing Mass and sacraments, Lape said he thinks of the words of Aristotle: “Man is by nature a social animal.”
“We’re much better off now than 100 years ago where people can see familiar faces and hear familiar voices,” he said.
“I know people are upset because we want our faith and need it more than ever. While there’s got to be a balance between being hysterically afraid or not taking this seriously, I think our country’s trying to stay on top of it and if the country’s going to succeed, we all have to do what they ask.”
Though technology has become the center of church communication, Lape said it’s important people remember their faith and follow the new norm.
“It doesn’t mean we don’t have faith or fear is more powerful than our faith, but we just have to use common sense, because this could get away from us,” he said.
“I think, too, good can come from it. On a religious and spiritual level, this makes us all stop and think about how precious life is and how much we take for granted.
“It’s a time to open our hearts to God and deepen that relationship with God.”
Lape said he also suggests people reach out via phone to chat with relatives and friends to stay connected while also keeping their distance.
Lape said St. Mary’s will more than likely continue live streaming after people return to church.
“For me in Bellevue, with a military base in my backyard, there are so many people here in this parish who loved it at one point, and there are people (who have transferred) who love that they can see us and be connected,” he said.
“The one thing I do hope is that people come back — we are social by nature, we’re not meant to be away and I miss my people. It’s quite an experience to grow from.”