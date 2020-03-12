A St. Mary’s Catholic School tradition will focus on giving back to the school while betting on various prizes.
The 26th annual Spring for the Children benefit auction will feature handmade items and even chances to win trips around the country.
The event will be March 21 at the Beardmore Event Center, 3750 Raynor Parkway. The event begins with a 4 p.m. Mass at St. Mary’s Church, 811 W 23rd Ave., before moving to the event center at 5 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m.
Cindy Menzel, a fifth grade teacher at St. Mary’s, and her husband, Ted, said there are many items available at the auction such as handmade projects created by each of the school’s grade, Husker football tickets, a trip to Montana, gift cards and smaller care packages.
This year, the fill-a-need, which is dedicated to raising funds for a specific need in the school, will go toward putting in new security cameras around the school.
Guests can participate in the live auction, which features bigger prizes such as the school’s class projects, and the silent auction will feature the smaller care packages and gifts.
Fr. Lydell Lape, the pastor at St. Mary’s, will also have his “wallet” up for grabs, which will feature donated gift cards and other prizes.
Along with the auctions, dinner will be served and a playing card raffle will occur later in the night.
The Heart of Mary Award will also be given to a community member who has had an impact on the school.
Ted said he enjoys the fundraiser because the funds go right back to the St. Mary’s community.
“It’s a wonder fundraiser for our parish,” he said. “We enjoy the time with each other as a parish community.”
The “bidding wars” is something Cindy said she looks forward to every year.
“It’s fun to watch that, because they know the money’s going back to the school,” she said.
One thing Ted said he’s looking forward to is continuing last year’s tradition of worshiping at Mass before the event.
“When you look at us, one thing that makes us so unique is we are a religious, faith-based school,” he said.
“Why not begin the event celebrating Mass together?”
Cindy said she enjoys the “sense of community” the auction brings to St. Mary’s.
“The community at-large is very generous, and the parish community is also very generous with their willingness to attend and buy,” she said. “Support is widespread.”