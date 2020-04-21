St. Bernadette Grade School students are utilizing their digital skills to continue their education.
The school has looked to digital learning with the coronavirus outbreak forcing schools across the state to close through May 30.
Work will be different depending on the grade level, but students are using different platforms such as Zoom and Google Classroom to continue their education.
Lynn Schultz, principal of St. Bernadette, said teachers post all the materials for the week in Google Classroom, along with documents for parents to review.
For primary grades, pre-K through first grade, students work on packets, as well as participate in activities such as scavenger hunts, read out loud and illustrate pictures.
Students also participate in virtual spirit week activities and previously participated in a spring concert where students sang the songs with the help of a playlist and also a virtual art show.
The purpose of Google Classroom, Schultz said, is to give the students positive interactions, as well as all-purpose materials so they’re not missing out on anything.
“We’re trying to pull in-school traditions into homes of families so there’s familiarity,” she said. “And we’re really trying to incorporate faith into connectedness.”
The school will also celebrate St. Bernadette’s feast day on Thursday. Students will be encouraged to build a “grotto” or send photos replicating St. Bernadette.
“We’re trying to give them fun, family things and focus on the learning side,” Schultz said.
Schultz said she’s grateful for her teachers during these unprecedented times.
“We’re so blessed our teachers are working so hard,” she said.
“They’re putting time and effort to reach out to families more than they’ve ever had to.”
Schultz said she hopes her students and staff can take the time to be with their families during this time.
“Take time and enjoy things for your families,” she said. “These are things that will get us through.”
Schultz said it’s important to keep the students learning.
“It’s important to instill in students to be lifelong learners,” she said. “There’s always an opportunity to learn and grow.”