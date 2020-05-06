St. Bernadette Catholic School remains connected with its students even while 100% online.
The school hosted several events virtually, including the annual May Crowning and spirit week during the coronavirus outbreak, which has canceled school and other events planned for the rest of the semester.
May Crowning is a traditional Catholic event where a flower crown is placed on a statue of the Virgin Mary to crown her the queen of heaven and earth.
Two eighth grade girls at St. Bernadette are chosen each year to crown both the Virgin Mary statue inside the church, as well as one in the school’s grotto next to the St. Bernadette statue.
A video was shown of this year’s eighth graders, Leah Martin and Kenzie Hughes, crowning the statues on the school’s Facebook page Friday.
Stacey Fanciullo, the school’s art, drama and music teacher, said the idea for the virtual crowning was to help students and families feel a sense of normalcy during a time of uncertainty.
“We really wanted to not have the students or families miss out on a lot of these big ceremonies and traditions we have at the end of the year,” she said.
Before school was to be closed for the rest of the semester in March, the two girls were offered to come to the school separately to film their portion of crowning the two statues.
The video consisted of slideshow photos and a playback of the 2008 St. Bernadette students singing a traditional May Crowning song.
Though the video wasn’t how the school intended to celebrate May Crowning, Fanciullo said she was happy with the outcome.
“It’s sad, but awesome that we tried to do it,” Fanciullo said. “We’re learning a lot about technology, and it’s great because now we know how to create slideshows.”
While not the traditional format the school has become accustomed to, Fanciullo said the May Crowning was important to showcase for the entire St. Bernadette community.
“We decided a long time ago that the most important thing we really have to focus on is keeping connected,” she said. “May Crowning, especially, is a long tradition in Catholic churches and schools. It’s a very big tradition we couldn’t miss.”
Along with May Crowning, St. Bernadette has participated in two spirit week celebrations, with the week of April 27 through Friday, being focused on the five specials the school has: Spanish, physical education, art, music and library.
“We got good results with a lot of parents responding and sending their pictures to (principal Lynn Schultz),” Fanciullo said
Teachers and students have sent in photos during spirit week where they’ve participated in different activities. For example, during the PE day April 27, participants showed how they’ve stayed active while stuck at home.
Being the art and music teacher for St. Bernadette, Fanciullo said she grew even closer to her students and their parents when they sent in photos participating in spirit week.
“Lots of things are bringing us together,” she said.
Fanciullo said she has other brainstormed ideas for more spirit weeks, and the school will possibly doing more throughout the summer.
“Staying connected is really working,” she said. “They’re excited and we’re getting feedback. We’re staying connected in a weird, different yet awesome way.”