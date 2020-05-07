Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Nebraska School Activities Association made the decision to cancel spring sports in an effort to help flatten the curve and maintain social distancing rules.
While this decision was expected and made with regard to community health concerns, it still came as a major disappointment to fans, coaches, parents and athletes — especially to the senior class.
To recognize seniors missing out on their final spring sports seasons, here are names of some of the seniors of Gross Catholic who you would have been reading about this spring.
Track and Field
Erin Ruane
James Kolbo
Arthur Deseck
Megan Hardisty
Girls Soccer
Jaycee Billings
Sophie Egermier
Jocelyn Rodriguez
Boys Soccer
Eric Yanovich
Brandt Vomacka
Brandon Villanueva
Freddy Cortez
Dylan Felty
Kaden Robinson
Baseball
Collin Almgren
Nate Brennan
Giovanni Carnazzo
Nathan Fiscus
Garret Hunter
Max Janovich
Nolan Lewandowski
Jake McGregor
Colby Schrage
Trystan Soby
Colin Ochoa
Girls Tennis
Blake McDowall
Katie Weaver