Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Nebraska School Activities Association made the decision to cancel spring sports in an effort to help flatten the curve and maintain social distancing rules.

While this decision was expected and made with regard to community health concerns, it still came as a major disappointment to fans, coaches, parents and athletes — especially to the senior class.

To recognize seniors missing out on their final spring sports seasons, here are names of some of the seniors of Gross Catholic who you would have been reading about this spring.

Track and Field

Erin Ruane

James Kolbo

Arthur Deseck

Megan Hardisty

Girls Soccer

Jaycee Billings

Sophie Egermier

Jocelyn Rodriguez

Boys Soccer

Eric Yanovich

Brandt Vomacka

Brandon Villanueva

Freddy Cortez

Dylan Felty

Kaden Robinson

Baseball

Collin Almgren

Nate Brennan

Giovanni Carnazzo

Nathan Fiscus

Garret Hunter

Max Janovich

Nolan Lewandowski

Jake McGregor

Colby Schrage

Trystan Soby

Colin Ochoa

Girls Tennis

Blake McDowall

Katie Weaver

