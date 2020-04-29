Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Nebraska School Activities Association made the decision to cancel spring sports in an effort to help flatten the curve and maintain social distancing rules.

While this decision was expected and made with regard to community health concerns, it still came as a major disappointment to fans, coaches, parents and athletes — especially to the senior class.

To recognize seniors missing out on their final spring sports seasons, here are names of some of the seniors of Bellevue East and Cornerstone Christian that you would have been reading about in the coming weeks.

Cornerstone Christian

Track and Field

Gabe Poppen

Ethan Haeder

Carissa Linse

Mackenzie Rowland

Brianna Blevins

Abbie Rumery

Ezra Hemsworth

Baseball

Joel Fern

Bellevue East

Boys Golf

Joey Skoff

Jaxson Harding

Gage Dengel

Ashi Basnet

Tyler Lachowicz

Baseball

Ty Chudomelka

Ethan Fritz

Andrew Holloway

Kendall Mercer

Brandon Sippel

Corwyn Winters

Jake Burlingame

Girls Tennis

Angela Palmquist

Brynn Knox

Annabelle Carozza

Ashari Johnson

Track and Field

Alexander Boerner

James Larson

Tre Norman

DeMarco Orange

Jaylor Whetstone

Mikayla Wingate

Brody Wood

Ashley Arrowsmith

Girls Soccer

Keiley Hein

Brooke Marshall

Madison Pelzer

Boys Soccer

Harrison Kurtz

Luke Tyner

Gerardo Galindo

Lucas Kier Mikkersen

Angle Cruz

Ian Leon

Dadiri Mberwa

Jeremy Mataszewski

Josh Johnson

Matthew Paul

