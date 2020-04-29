Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Nebraska School Activities Association made the decision to cancel spring sports in an effort to help flatten the curve and maintain social distancing rules.
While this decision was expected and made with regard to community health concerns, it still came as a major disappointment to fans, coaches, parents and athletes — especially to the senior class.
To recognize seniors missing out on their final spring sports seasons, here are names of some of the seniors of Bellevue East and Cornerstone Christian that you would have been reading about in the coming weeks.
Cornerstone Christian
Track and Field
Gabe Poppen
Ethan Haeder
Carissa Linse
Mackenzie Rowland
Brianna Blevins
Abbie Rumery
Ezra Hemsworth
Baseball
Joel Fern
Bellevue East
Boys Golf
Joey Skoff
Jaxson Harding
Gage Dengel
Ashi Basnet
Tyler Lachowicz
Baseball
Ty Chudomelka
Ethan Fritz
Andrew Holloway
Kendall Mercer
Brandon Sippel
Corwyn Winters
Jake Burlingame
Girls Tennis
Angela Palmquist
Brynn Knox
Annabelle Carozza
Ashari Johnson
Track and Field
Alexander Boerner
James Larson
Tre Norman
DeMarco Orange
Jaylor Whetstone
Mikayla Wingate
Brody Wood
Ashley Arrowsmith
Girls Soccer
Keiley Hein
Brooke Marshall
Madison Pelzer
Boys Soccer
Harrison Kurtz
Luke Tyner
Gerardo Galindo
Lucas Kier Mikkersen
Angle Cruz
Ian Leon
Dadiri Mberwa
Jeremy Mataszewski
Josh Johnson
Matthew Paul