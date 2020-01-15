The Bellevue Public Safety Foundation will host its Souper Supper Cook Off Feb. 7 at the Bellevue Volunteer Firefighters Hall, 2108 Franklin St., from 5 to 8 p.m.
The event features a soup tasting competition, silent and live auctions and various family activities.
Soup chefs in the area will compete to win the Golden Ladle Award. Guests can vote on their favorite soups with monetary donations. The chef with the most donations will win the award.
Bonnie Knutson of the BPSF said the fundraisers are important to raise money for the Bellevue Police Department's and the Bellevue Fire Department's activities throughout the year.
This year, the donations will go toward children's camps, such as BFD's Kids Camp.
"The turnout is very good," Knutson said. "People in Bellevue know what we're raising the funds for."
Judges will also select their favorite soups for the Chef's Choice Awards.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and free for children 12 and under with a food pantry donation. Admission includes soup tastings, refreshments and more.