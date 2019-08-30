A vote on the annexation of seven sanitary improvement districts, Bellevue’s 2019-20 budget and a $751,000 contract for design work on 36th Street between Highway 370 and Cornhusker Road are all on the agenda for Tuesday’s Bellevue City Council meeting.
Fellsburg Holt and Ullevig will receive the $751,000 contract for design work related to the expansion of 36th Street to four lanes, pending council approval. The design work is on the consent agenda, and thus not up for discussion unless a council member asks for it to be removed and placed on the regular agenda.
The seven SIDs – Tregaron, Fox Ridge Estates, 370 Pointe, Pilgrims Landing, Oakhurst/Oakridge East, Heartland Hills and Williamsburg – as well as some contiguous parcels, are the first round of annexations of SIDs that will push the city’s population over 60,000 people if approved. A second round of SID annexations will go before the council for a first reading. Those SIDs are Normandy Hills, Lakewood Villages, Sunrise, Pipers Glen, Cedar View, Orchard Valley, Spring Creek, Kennedy Town Center and Colonial Pointe.