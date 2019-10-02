Chris Shewchuk has resigned as the city of Bellevue’s planning director.
His last day on the job was Sept. 11.
Shewchuk was named acting planning director in 2000 upon the resignation of Ann Birch. He was the city’s land planner at the time.
He was named the permanent planning director later that year.
City Administrator Jim Ristow said the planning director position was eliminated and the department is going to be consolidated with a newly created position.
A community development director will oversee the city’s planning process, Ristow said.
That position was advertised, interviews have been conducted and Ristow plans to have a hire in place in the next 30 days.
Bellevue’s land use planner Tammi Palm is directing the planning department until a replacement is named.
The city’s parks department is also going to be consolidated with the recreation department.
Jim Shada, the city’s recreation director, has been serving as the interim parks superintendent since Brian Madison left in May.