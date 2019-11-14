Shootings can happen anywhere at any time, said Kevin Griger, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office investigations commander, so businesses can never be too prepared.
A few years ago, Griger noticed a need for that preparation within the community. He worked with others from the Sheriff’s Office in 2017 to design training so businesses have a plan for such events.
It’s a modified version of the “I Love U Guys” Foundation’s Standard Response Protocol, which the Sheriff’s Office implemented in local school districts in 2013.
It’s critical to have a single response protocol all schools use, Griger said, so students know what to do no matter where they are. It only made sense, Griger said, to implement that same protocol in the businesses these students might someday work.
Griger presents the training about once a month, he said, but he expects the demand to pick up soon. Knowing how critical it is to be ready, he said the Sheriff’s Office has been pushing local businesses to participate.
Educational Services Unit #3 took part in the hour-long presentation on Oct. 23, as the agency has been updating it safety plans this year, CEO Dan Schnoes said.
Given that between 3,000 and 4,000 students pass through ESU 3’s building during the school year, Schnoes said adopting the same protocol students already know was a safe, practical choice. Also, considering many of ESU 3’s employees spend time in local schools, he said they should know the plan.
After Griger’s introduction, Deputy Sheriff Justin Wissink began by sharing the story of the Platte Canyon High School's 2006 hostage crisis in Bailey, Colorado. Wissink explained how a man held seven girls hostage and sexually assaulted them. Sixteen-year-old Emily Keyes was shot and killed while the other six girls survived. She texted her family “I love U guys” before she died, and the “I Love U Guys” Foundation was born.
Working as a school resource officer at Platteview High School, Wissink said the issue is “near and dear” to his heart. He stressed that while it seems like it’ll never happen, shootings occur everywhere.
“You don't choose tragedy . . . but it does happen,” Wissink said during the training. “You can't choose that, but you can choose how you respond to it.”
Griger explained the four components of the Standard Response Protocol — lockout, lockdown, evacuate and shelter.
During a lockout, which means the threat is outside the building, Griger said employees must lock all doors. Areas assigned to lock should overlap in case someone is gone.
In a lockdown, however, Griger said employees need to turn off lights, shut doors and get out of sight. Knowing the nearest “safe room” will help employees hide quickly and effectively.
In these attacks, Griger said the shooter is pulling the trigger roughly every 11 seconds. They’re aiming to kill the most people as possible, he said, so they’re looking for easy targets to kill. They usually won’t force their way into a locked room.
While Griger encouraged employees to hide, if one is near an exit, he said they should evacuate and let someone from work know they’re safe.
Those daring enough to fight back can ensure their own safety, Griger said, so long as they fully commit. They should make lots of noise, he said, and not be startled when they lose a lot of blood. He said pepper spray can be a great defense.
“Always see yourself winning,” Griger said during the training. “You're going to push through no matter what happens. Build that into your mind now, so that when or if something bad ever happens you're prepared for it.”
Mental illness, Griger said, is often the reason cited for these tragedies, however Griger said only 19% of attackers in 2018 were diagnosed with a mental illness.
“We assume — or we being the public at large — that the reason all of these mass attacks take place is crazy people going out doing these things, and that is not the case,” Griger said.
He said more often, life stressors are the culprit. Griger said the most common attacks on businesses are related to domestic violence or from “disgruntled employees,” such as someone who had recently been fired.
The attacker will usually tell people of their plan beforehand, Griger said, whether directly or on social media. Still, employees should be aware of warning signs like isolation.
Receptionists should know who not to let in to help avoid these situations, Griger said.
Last year, ESU 3 had 30,000 people in its building throughout the course of the year, Schnoes said, so it’s important for employees to know how to recognize someone who seems out of place.
“Prevention — that's really the key,” Schnoes said. “We want them to know that we care about wanting to be in a safe environment and to be on the lookout for anybody.”
While the training was modified earlier this year to focus on active shooters, it also touched on what to do for tornadoes, gas leaks and other hazards that could arise.
Those interested in scheduling the free training should contact the Sheriff’s Office at sheriffsrpbusiness@sarpy.com. Griger encourages all businesses to consider offering the class, because he said “there's no business that's immune” from these tragedies.
“The more prepared we are, the better off we are,” Griger said. “It's not about being paranoid. It's about being prepared.”