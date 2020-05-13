There will be a new At Large member of the Bellevue City Council in November as incumbent Pat Shannon failed to advance out of Tuesday's primary election.
Based on Sarpy County Election Commissioner’s final unofficial primary results, Shannon, finished third in the four-person race. The top two vote getters advanced to November's general election.
Shannon, elected to the seat in November 2016, was narrowly edged out in for the second spot by Todd Santoro. Santoro garnered 2,425 votes (19.38%) to Shannon's 2,296 (18.35%).
Running away with the primary win was Jerry McCaw, collecting 5,432 votes (43.42%). Bruce Yoder finished fourth with 2,273 votes (18.17%).
This is a developing story. See all the details online at bellevueleader.com or in next week’s print edition of The Leader.