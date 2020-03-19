With Sarpy County District Court Judge George Thompson on March 9 dismissing Pat Shannon’s complaint against the City of Bellevue that would have blocked it from razing a property he owns along Galvin Road, demolition of the structure could soon get underway.
If demolition costs are projected to exceed $30,000, the city by law will have to go out for multiple bids. If the cost is under that amount, Chief Building Inspector Mike Christensen can award a contract himself, City Attorney Bree Robbins said. The bid needs to be finalized by the Bellevue City Council before final action is taken.
“He was asking for the court to put a stop to it (demolition), and the court dismissed that case,” Robbins said. “So, the city is able to now go in and demolish the property like we were planning since Mr. Shannon has not done it on his own.”
The filing, seeking a temporary restraining order and injunctive relief, came in the wake of the Bellevue City Council on Feb. 4 approving a resolution condemning the property at 1503 Galvin Road S., Emporium Plaza. The demolition, which will result in four of the seven bays at the facility being leveled, was approved by the council and originally slated to occur early this month.
The building was declared a public nuisance in June 2019 by Christensen. This happened in the aftermath of flash flooding in late May that reportedly led to a retaining wall at an adjacent property failing, resulting in land debris and railroad ties crashing through a portion of Shannon’s property’s back wall, affecting numerous bays.
Shortly after the accident, information contained in an affidavit written by Christensen shows that about 10 percent of the building was demolished. This included all of the roof decking and roof HVAC units being removed.
On June 5, Christensen said a letter was mailed to Shannon informing him the property was being declared a public nuisance and that he had 10 days to let the Permits and Inspection department know whether he planned on demolishing bays four through seven, or completing the necessary repairs. The sent letter, court records show, was signed by Shannon on June 24.
When no action was taken regarding the building, the letter was once again sent out as a second notice on Nov. 22.
The resolution to condemn and demolish the property was originally scheduled to be heard before the council on Jan. 21; however, Christensen wrote that he had assurances from Shannon that bids for demolition were due Jan. 17 and that the demolition would proceed after a bid was contracted. As a result, the hearing was pushed to Feb. 4.
On Jan. 15, court records show that Christensen, Shannon, Community Development Director Mark Elbert, City Administrator Jim Ristow and five contractors met and discussed the proposed demolition.
The demolition, according to Christensen in his affidavit statement, was slated to occur in two phases during February and April.
But following that gathering, no steps were taken by Shannon to complete the action, Christensen said. Shannon, in an affidavit supporting the restraining order and injunction, said that he has spent considerable time, energy and resources to improve the facility since purchasing it in March 2016. He noted that when the May accident happened, steps were being taken to upgrade and modernize the facility.
Following the incident, Shannon said in the affidavit that he disconnected water, gas and electricity, and completed the initial emergency demolition and erected a safety perimeter.
In his affidavit statement, notarized March 3, Shannon said he just recently retained legal counsel, as well as a professional engineer, to perform an inspection and report how the premises, in whole or in part, can be rehabilitated.
On Feb. 14, he added that he received a Notice to Preserve from the insurance provider representing the adjacent property owner, whose retaining wall reportedly failed causing damage to Shannon’s property.
“In light of the Notice to Preserve, I believe the other property owner’s insurance carrier, by and through its engineers and inspectors, will need to develop a protocol with my professional engineers, so that all parties have an opportunity to inspect or do testing at the premises,” Shannon said.
Because of that notice, Shannon said that prevents him from taking direct action at the building because it could alter physical evidence.
Had he been able to complete the repairs to the facility prior to the accident, Shannon said in the affidavit that an appraisal report indicted his property would have been valued at $1.75 million in September 2019.
Although the accident clearly affects value, Shannon said that there is still significant value to the building and that he is looking for the most cost-effective way to preserve the structure.
Christensen, in his affidavit statement, said the building needs to be razed immediately. No improvement plan has been implemented, nor has follow-up demolition work has been completed in approximately nine months, he said.
“Now that the foundation has sustained substantial damage, it makes the remaining portions of the foundation more vulnerable and more prone to suffer further failure and damage with the coming of spring rains and weather events,” Christensen said.
“Aside from these concerns, the entire front wall is leaning out to the west and should the building suffer further failure, including this front wall, debris could end up anywhere from 20 to 30 feet into the adjourning parking lot which is shared by a day care and other citizens of the general public.”
With his injunction against the city being denied, Robbins said there is no further action Shannon can take against city officials.
“I mean, anybody can file a suit at any time and try, so I don’t know what he will do, but as far as any viable action against the city, it’s done at this point,” she said.