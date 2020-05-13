Jeff Roberts, public works director for the City of Bellevue, recently announced that Jim Shada has been promoted from interim Parks and Recreation superintendent to the position of deputy director of Parks and Recreation.
Shada started his career with the City of Bellevue in 1978 as the planning assistant under Roger Corbin, who was the planning director at the time.
He has been in charge of the city’s recreation department since 1988 and has grown the department to 50 different activities that serve over 10,000 people each year, according to a news release.
Shada has served as the park superintendent for more than a year.
Roberts said he has been impressed with Shada’s leadership in the dual role he’s held in the time.
“Jim is passionate about the Parks and Recreation opportunities in Bellevue and we are thrilled that he has agreed to share that passion and leadership skills as we move forward,“ Roberts said in a news release.
“Please wish Jim well as he continues to make Bellevue a better place for all of us.”