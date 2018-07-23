The promise that a sewer system would be installed and operated south of the Sarpy County ridge line without ongoing dependence on tax dollars is becoming reality for residents of the county’s five cities.
The first-year budget for the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency, at $698,810, will be covered entirely by Sarpy County on the understanding that when user revenues begin to flow the county will be reimbursed.
Sarpy County Administrator Dan Hoins said the county and the cities proved unable to agree on an equitable method of contributing “seed money” toward the early stages of the project, so the county decided to carry the entire cost subject to eventual reimbursement.
Hoins said the reluctance of the cities to contribute funds to the initial stages of the project causes him no anxiety.
The sewer system, like other utilities, is not supposed to be maintained by property taxes, he said.
It is also true, Hoins said, that city residents pay county taxes, and that can reasonably be considered a contribution.
“It isn’t like they’re not contributing,” he said. “The cities are very sensitive about an allocation being dropped on them as a double taxation issue.”
It is important that the big picture remain the focus, Hoins said, which is opening up the southern half of Sarpy County to development through the installation of sewer infrastructure.
Who provides the seed money to get the ball rolling is a small concern, he said, compared to that overall goal.
“We can fight that battle and lose the war or we can say that in the scale of things, it doesn’t matter,” Hoins said.
The critical aspect of the partnership between the county and the cities will be deciding where the infrastructure will go and which zones of development will be opened up, Hoins said, decisions that will involve input from private sector developers.
On that score, Hoins said, things are going well.
“I have been very pleased at how little parochial interest there has been in this project,” he said.
The full installation of a sewer system in southern Sarpy County carries an estimated cost in excess of $200 million, although Hoins said the system should begin generating revenue after $31 million of sewer pipes have been installed.
The cost of installation is expected to be covered by county, state and federal contributions, along with contributions from the private sector, after which the sewer system is expected to be self-sustaining through fees paid by entities that make use of it.
Hoins said the county is applying for a revolving loan from the state, and that Nebraska’s Congressional delegation is eager to provide federal support.
“There are programs to fund infrastructure programs like this, and that’s how we’ll get it done,” Hoins said.