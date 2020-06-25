A 7-year-old has made it a goal to sell items that people will enjoy, while also learning the importance of earning money.
Kingston Arnold has dedicated his summer to handcrafting items for people to purchase, including rocks and miniature canvases.
He sells them near his home at 24th and Clay streets in Olde Towne.
Though it only takes about two minutes to paint each rock, Kingston spends entire afternoons making his artwork and selling them the next day.
“I’ve sold about 70 or 84 rocks,” he said.
Originally, Kingston was saving for a camera, before one was donated to him.
Now, he’s collecting donations for another camera to make YouTube videos.
Kingston creates his rocks using acrylic paint and sometimes glitter, and has even hydro dipped a few.
Besides earning money for his artwork, Kingston said he was happy to create art for people to enjoy.
“I was broke and I didn’t really know how to earn money,” he said. “Then I thought of (selling rocks) because me and my friend used to do it.”
Rusty Arnold, Kingston’s mother, said Kingston has “always liked to have money” and creating pieces to sell.
“He really likes rocks and has collected a bunch,” she said.
“At first he was selling plain rocks, and people were buying them, but then we decided he should start painting them and do something special to them.”
Besides his hand-painted rocks, Kingston will also set up a lemonade stand for the summer very soon.
Kingston has also gained attention for his creations online on the Bellevue 411 Facebook group.
“I’m pretty happy,” he said. “People on Facebook keep saying, ‘I want rocks,’ and people just like rocks.”