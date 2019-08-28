The Bellevue Planning Commission recommended the approval of annexing nine sanitary improvement districts and five unincorporated lots during Thursday’s meeting.
Normandy Hills, Lakewood Villages, Sunrise III and IV, Pipers Glen, Cedar View, Orchard Valley, Spring Creek, Kennedy Town Center and Colonial Pointe make up a second round of SIDs working their way toward formally joining the city of Bellevue.
A previous wave of annexations of seven SIDs will go to a vote by the Bellevue City Council at its Sept. 3 meeting. The nine SIDs approved Thursday will have their first reading before the council at the Sept. 17 meeting.
The nine SIDs would add more than $490 million in property value to the city and generate almost $3 million in property taxes, according to city estimates. The city would also assume $19.6 million in debt. The five unincorporated lots would add an additional $968,817 in property value and $5,910 in property taxes.
Normandy Hills and Lakewood Villages residents were the most vocal at the meeting.
Those from Normandy Hills brought up concerns about having only one way in and out of the neighborhood. There is also a lawsuit against the city filed by Darling International Inc. on June 19 alleging the city’s annexation of the property was illegal. If that annexation is nullified, the city won’t be able to annex Normandy Hills or Cedar View — which sit directly south of the Darling property — because of the requirement annexations be contiguous.
Lakewood Villages residents questioned the city’s ability to provide the same quality of services like snow removal the SID provides and they didn’t have a say in whether or not they would be annexed.
All but Colonial Pointe will see a property tax rate reduction if annexed. A $100,000 home in Lakewood Villages, for example, would see its taxes reduced $105.71, according to city estimates, while a Kennedy Town Center home’s taxes would be reduced $475.78.
Bellevue’s population will jump above 60,000 if both waves of annexations are approved. The nine SIDs approved by the commission Thursday include nearly 6,000 residents.
The annexation would add 45 lane miles to the city, which the city estimates will lead to an additional $380,000 in highway allocation revenue.