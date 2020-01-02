20200101_bl_scout499honors

Scouts BSA 499 gave out Court of Honors Dec. 16 at Lewis & Clark Middle School. Lacy Weaver, left, received a founders certificate as well as a Tenderfoot rank badge while Lina Foss and Jazmin Guerrero announced honors.

 Photo by Cheyenne Alexis

Scouts BSA Troop 499 distributed awards for adults and troop members during the troop’s Court of Honor Dec. 16 during the meeting at Lewis & Clark Middle School.

The all-girls troop was started at the beginning of the year, and has seven members.

Along with the Court of Honor, the troop awarded the Scoutmasters and parents for their assistance.

Below are the awards and items distributed at the Court of Honor:

Merit badges: Kirstin Keffer — Swimming; Mel Ostrander — First Aid; Ally Merchant — Fishing, Citizenship in the Nation, American Heritage and Environmental Science.

Founder Certificate: Lacy Weaver and Fantasia Pickle.

Rank badges: Lacy Weaver — Tenderfoot; Keffer, Jazmin Guerrero and Kaylee Merchant — Second Class; Keffer, Lina Foss and Ostrander — First Class.

Adult thanks: Steve Wiseman, Dan Merchant, Cathy Talmadge, Marsha Holbert, Judy Pickle, Becky Feagan, Laura and Tony Reed, Lyle Ostrander, Sean and Jennifer Keffer, Josh Talmadge and Deb McMullin.

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.