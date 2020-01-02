Scouts BSA Troop 499 distributed awards for adults and troop members during the troop’s Court of Honor Dec. 16 during the meeting at Lewis & Clark Middle School.
The all-girls troop was started at the beginning of the year, and has seven members.
Along with the Court of Honor, the troop awarded the Scoutmasters and parents for their assistance.
Below are the awards and items distributed at the Court of Honor:
Merit badges: Kirstin Keffer — Swimming; Mel Ostrander — First Aid; Ally Merchant — Fishing, Citizenship in the Nation, American Heritage and Environmental Science.
Founder Certificate: Lacy Weaver and Fantasia Pickle.
Rank badges: Lacy Weaver — Tenderfoot; Keffer, Jazmin Guerrero and Kaylee Merchant — Second Class; Keffer, Lina Foss and Ostrander — First Class.
Adult thanks: Steve Wiseman, Dan Merchant, Cathy Talmadge, Marsha Holbert, Judy Pickle, Becky Feagan, Laura and Tony Reed, Lyle Ostrander, Sean and Jennifer Keffer, Josh Talmadge and Deb McMullin.