With school back in session after the holiday break, the potential of coming down with the flu is greater this year than in years past.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Nebraska is one of 33 states with a high influenza-like illness this year, with activity widespread across the state, meaning at least half the regions in the state have been affected by the virus.
Compared to 2019, Nebraska was listed as having sporadic influenza activity, meaning a small number of reports with no increase in influenza-like illness occurred, according to CDC.
Sarah Schram, health director for Sarpy/Cass Health Department, said it’s important people know the severity of the flu impacting their community.
“I think it’s really important when we know that influenza is in the community that people are very vigilant,” she said.
Schram said there are no hard data numbers that count the number of flu cases in Nebraska.
“Typically, those that are youngest and oldest are affected, but because we don’t get that data to say, ‘This age group,’ it’s hard to pinpoint that,” she said.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, schools must send home any student showing signs of the flu.
Cindy Gengel, nurse facilitator for Bellevue Public Schools, said schools look for different signs of influenza in students.
“When a student comes in and says they’re not feeling well, usually we look at what are their exact symptoms,” she said.
“If they’re not feeling well, we take everyone’s temperature and if they have a temperature of 100.5 or greater they’re required to go home.
“Many times, if they’re exhibiting several symptoms or maybe someone in their family has the flu, we have them sent home.”
After being diagnosed with the flu, Gengel said students must be fever-free for 24 hours without taking any fever-reducing medications before coming back to school.
One important piece of advice is to get a flu shot, Schram said.
“The flu shot helps protect yourself, but it also helps protect those around us that aren’t able to get that flu shot,” she said.
“Being really vigilant with covering coughs, washing your hands frequently, staying home when you’re sick, keeping your kids home when they’re sick are all things people can do to not only protect themselves, but their family and the community at large.”
Schram said it’s important for everyone - students, teachers and parents - to follow safe protocols to prevent the flu.
“The big one is stay home. If they’re not feeling well, stay home, keep your kids home,” she said. “Kids have been home for awhile, so sometimes making sure gloves, hats and coats, all of that, are clean before they go back to school.”
Gengel said her advice to students is to stay home when they’re not feeling well, covering coughs and washing hands.
“We watch for trends when parents call students in sick and what we’re seeing in the health office,” she said. “If we see any red flags we do communicate with the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.
“Our custodians are really good about cleaning in general, but if we tell them we’re seeing extra kids out in this class, they do extra, as well.”